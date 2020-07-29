Advanced search

No new coronavirus deaths in Devon and Cornwall, ONS data shows

PUBLISHED: 08:00 30 July 2020

Daniel Clark

It's been five weeks since a coronavirus death was recorded in Torbay

It's been five weeks since a coronavirus death was recorded in Torbay

For the first time since the beginning of lockdown, there have been no deaths recorded in Devon and Cornwall related to coronavirus, ONS data shows.

The latest figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), relate to the week of July 11 to July 17, but were registered up to July 25, and show no deaths having been recorded in the two counties.

East Devon has now gone three weeks without a coronavirus-related death recorded.

It is the fourth time in five weeks that no deaths have been recorded in Devon but is the first time that Cornwall has not seen a death registered.

For the fifth successive week, there have been no new care home deaths in the county. It is the first week in which Cornwall has not recorded a death.

The figures relate to deaths in which Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate and were registered in that time period.

The Isles of Scilly has still yet to see a Covid-19 related death and the South Hams and West Devon have now gone nine weeks without a death.

Mid Devon and North Devon have gone eight weeks and Torridge seven weeks, Torbay six weeks, Exeter and Teignbridge have gone five weeks, and Plymouth has gone three weeks.

The figures show in which local authority the deceased’s usual place of residence was.

For instance, if someone died at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but lived in East Devon, their death would be recorded in the mortality statistics for the ONS figures against that district.

In total, 567 deaths from coronavirus have been registered across Devon and Cornwall, with 304 in hospitals, 220 in care homes, 42 at home, and one in a hospice.

Of the deaths, 208 have been registered in Cornwall, 90 in Plymouth, 58 in Torbay, 49 in East Devon, 39 in Exeter, 33 in Teignbridge, 26 in North Devon, 20 in Torridge, 17 in Mid Devon, 15 in West Devon, 12 in the South Hams, and none in the Isles of Scilly.

