Nominations now open for the Pride of Honiton Award 2019-2020

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 January 2020

Tony McCollum chairman of Honiton and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry presenting the 2019 award to Helen Newman (centre) managing director of Honiton Sports and her assistant Dannie Skinner. Picture: Honiton Chamber of Commerce

Honiton and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry is seeking nominations for its Pride of Honiton Award.

Once again, Honiton and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry want to reward the businesses in Honiton that are considered to be the people's favourites.

The Pride of Honiton Award represents the customer's voice and is presented each year to the business that receives the most votes from customers who have experienced excellent service.

A business worthy of a nomination could, for example, offer good advice, have attentive staff and show a genuine willingness to help.

The popularity of this award continues to increase each year, with 39 businesses nominated in 2019, with nearly 800 votes cast.

The award and voting slips are open to everyone and are not restricted to Chamber members.

To nominate, complete one of the slips found in shops displaying the award poster.

Alternatively, vote online at www.honitonchamberofcommerce.com

Nominations close at 6pm, on Saturday, March 21.

