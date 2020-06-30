Advanced search

Nominate your Lockdown Legends to feature in RAMM exhibition and celebrate their community effort

Angela Rippon will be among the judges for the Lockdown Legends exhibition. Picture: Giles Park

Angela Rippon will be among the judges for the Lockdown Legends exhibition. Picture: Giles Park

Who would be your Lockdown Legend?

Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Art Gallery. Picture: RAMM

Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) wants to know about local people who have shown particular kindness, courage, humanity or ingenuity in the face of unprecedented upheaval and change to our daily lives.

It could be a neighbour who has fetched groceries and medicine during lockdown, or a key worker who has helped keep your community running.

Lockdown Legends will celebrate the resilience of the people of Devon who have kept calm and carried on or gone above and beyond to help the most vulnerable in our society during the Covid-19 crisis.

Nominations should consist of a photo portrait of the individual accompanied by no more than 100 words on why you feel they deserve to be recognised.

RAMM is looking for Lockdown Legends in communities across Devon. Picture: RAMM

These will go before a local panel, and 100 entries will be chosen as Devon’s Lockdown Legends.

The 100 entries will form a physical exhibition in Exeter and will be featured on Showcase, RAMM’s online exhibition platform.

The panel will consist of broadcaster Angela Rippon, Julian Tagg, from the Exeter City Community Trust and a member of the Liveable Exeter Place Board, Cllr Amal Ghusain, Exeter City Council’s lead for diversity, inclusion and communities, and Camilla Hampshire, museum manager at RAMM.

Angela Rippon said: “There have been many uplifting stories about the heroic and selfless actions of individuals.

RAMM is looking for Lockdown Legends in communities across Devon. Picture: RAMMRAMM is looking for Lockdown Legends in communities across Devon. Picture: RAMM

“This exhibition is an opportunity to celebrate them and provide those that have been supported a chance to thank those individuals.”

Following the conclusion of the exhibition, the stories and photos will be kept in the Devon Heritage Centre as a record for future generations.

Photos can be taken by phone or camera and will be chosen for the emotion and experience they convey, rather than technical expertise.

Head over to RAMM’s website (www.rammuseum.org.uk) for tips on taking an effective portrait from photographer Anita Corbin, and to submit your completed entry!

Liveable Exeter

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday, July 19, with the final 100 Lockdown Legends being announced in August.

Most Read

Can you put a date on the naming of Axminster’s steam loco?

The naming of the West Country class locomotive Axminster.

Seaton mayor welcomes lockdown easing

Mayor Ken Beer is looking forward to the reopening of Seaton Jurassic.

East Devon care homes launch a sCAREcrow contest

Seaton's Check House sCAREcrow comtest entry - The Wizard of Oz. Picture: Check House

Lyme lifeboat launched to kayaker’s distress call

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Lakeview Manor set for July reopening with new safety measures

Lakeview Manor in Dunkeswell, Honiton. Picture: Jo Hunt/ Lakeview Hotel

