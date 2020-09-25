Seaton friends’ 27-hour non-stop walk for charity

Resting their feet after their 100k charity trek (l to r) John Harris-jarvis Erin white Shelly northwood Martin Croad. Picture Supplied. Archant

Four Seaton friends walked more than 100k through the night and raised £3,500 for the medical charity Duchenne UK.

Shelly Northwood, Martin Croad, John Harris-Jarvis and Erin White set off from Lulworth Cove at 9 am on Saturday, September 19, for the 71 mile non-stop trek to Seaton, via the Jurassic Coast

They fought off pain and fatigue and also the mosquitoes and moths that were attracted by their head torches.

Their support team of family and friends drove along the route where possible supplying food and drink, first aid when needed and moral support.

They arrived safely at the finish line at Jane’s Kiosk in Seaton at noon the next day, to be greeted by a social distance gathering.

The total walking time was 27 hours and money was donated by many friends, family, local businesses and the wider public.

Shelly said: “We would like to thank Tesco Seaton for the kind donation of supplies, Janes Kiosk for the help and donations at the finish line and everyone that supported and has donated.”