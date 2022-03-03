Roll up, roll up cinema time at Seaton nursing home

An East Devon care home hosted its own nostalgic cinema afternoon - complete with an usherette.

Last Tuesday, (Feburary 22) The Seaton nursing home showed Carry On Sergeant, a 1958 film starring Kenneth Williams, Bob Monkhouse, Hattie Jacques and Charles Hawtrey.

Jenny Simpson dressed up in an usherette’s uniform from yesteryear. - Credit: Seaton Nursing Home

The event was the idea of the home’s senior healthcare assistant, Jenny Simpson. She said:“I wanted to recreate the atmosphere of going to the pictures in the golden age of cinema. Residents agreed on the type of movie they liked, and I researched a costume from the era.

It was a great success. The residents complimented my outfit. They reminisced about their days at the pictures with friends and loved the popcorn and snacks we provided. I hope to run many more matiness.”

Sshh. The films about to start! - Credit: Seaton Nursing Home

The Seaton Nursing Home is an old Georgian building standing in private gardens, close to the seafront. The home has 28 residents and offers general nursing, dementia and residential care, including respite and rehabilitation.



