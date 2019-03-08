Go ahead for Axminster Waffle House

The Community Waffle House team (l to r) Sophie Mclachlan, Luke Lawson, Tim Whiteway, Matt Smith. Picture Toby Irlam. Archant

Community enterprise teams hopes to serve its first Belgium dessert by the end of March - raising money for the community

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Planners have given the go ahead for a community waffle house to open in Axminster.

East Devon District Council has granted change of use permission to convert the former RSPCA shop in West Street into the new café.

The venture, selling the famous Belgium dessert, will operate as a not-for-profit social enterprise which means that 100 per cent of the money it makes will go back into the community of Axminster.

It will be run by three directors - Matt Smith, Tim Whiteway and Sophie Mclachlan and a team of around 20 helpers.

It is planned to open by the end of March.

Planning officers gave the cafe the green light under delegated powers last week.

They imposed a condition that other than the methods required to produce waffles no other cooking or frying shall take place on the premises at any time.

Welcoming the decision Mr Smith told The Midweek Herald: “We are really grateful to the EDDC for all their help and guidance, they have been really supportive of us and what we are trying to achieve.

“As a Community Interest Company CIC), our aim is not to steal custom from the amazing eateries in Axminster and we are legally not allowed to make any profit for ourselves.

“We are here to serve the community of Axminster and we have been in talks with schools, police, charity groups and care homes to see how we can best do that.

“Above all, we are driven by a determination to reach the isolated and lonely in our community and a core belief that by intentionally and creatively encouraging waffle - with new people, with unlikely people - we can revolutionise our community spaces to be places where people can come and be seen and heard, whoever they are.”

Mr Smith said the team was grateful to everyone in the town who had supported the project, including the town council.

He added: “We would love to hear from anyone who would like to join our team of volunteers and we have a crowdfunder on the go if people want to support us financially so that we can get the last bit of funds in to launch. Email - info@waffle.org.uk, Phone: 07864139259, Crowdfunder: https://payments.crowdfunder.co.uk/waffle-on

* The Waffle House will focus on hand-baking, from fresh, Belgian Waffles with a range of fresh toppings, alongside coffee, juices, milkshakes, cakes etc