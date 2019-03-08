Video

Waffle house opens in Axminster

Axminster community waffle hoouse. Picture Chris Carson Archant

New venture serves up tasty desserts and community funding

Axminster’s new waffle house opened today (Thursday April 11) – ready to serve up a big helping of community funding.

The West Street venture, selling the famous Belgian dessert, will operate as a not-for-profit social enterprise ensuring all the money it makes will go into local causes.

It is being run by three directors - Matt Smith, Tim Whiteway and Sophie Mclachlan - and a team of around 20 helpers.

Mr Smith told The Midweek Herald: “As a Community Interest Company (CIC), our aim is not to steal custom from the amazing eateries in Axminster and we are legally not allowed to make any profit for ourselves.

“We are here to serve the community of Axminster and we have been in talks with schools, police, charity groups and care homes to see how we can best do that.

“Above all, we are driven by a determination to reach the isolated and lonely in our community and a core belief that by intentionally and creatively encouraging waffle - with new people, with unlikely people - we can revolutionise our community spaces to be places where people can come and be seen and heard, whoever they are.”

Within minutes of Thursday’s opening the restaurant was packed with customers eager to try the freshly made hand-baked waffles with their wide range of fresh toppings, alongside coffee, juices, milkshakes, cakes etc

Mr Smith said the team was grateful to everyone in the town who had supported the project, including the town council.

He added: “We would love to hear from anyone who would like to join our team of volunteers.