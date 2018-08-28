Nothing on last year! Just a dusting of snow for Honiton so far

Honiton has received a dusting of snow. Picture: Lydia Catling. Archant

Honiton residents awoke to a blanket of snow this morning as the county was hit by a country-wide polar vortex overnight.

The dusting of snow came after the Met Office released a yellow warning for expected ice and snow across the southwest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Houses, vehicles and paths were covered in snow this morning but residents were able to access the town centre and main roads.

Devon and Cornwall Police helped numerous motorists across the county who were stuck in the snow and ice, dealing with more than 20 collisions and other road related incidents in just one hour.

The Met Office has given a yellow warning of snow and ice for later this week.

Devon County Council (DCC) has urged people to be prepared for the possibility of snow later this week.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC Cabinet member for highway management, said: “There is a risk of snow this week, with the first spell of wintry showers expected from tomorrow afternoon.

“Our advice is to plan your journey, keep an eye on the weather forecast and please take care when travelling.”

Although snow is not expected to be widespread through out the county, some areas, such as Dartmoor and Exmoor, could face up to five centimetres of snow.

Icy conditions and untreated surfaces could also be hazardous.

Richard Leonard, Highways England’s head of road safety said: “Gritters will be out treating our roads around the clock, but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“Keep your distance and reduce your speed, because even in conditions that seem normal, and where the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh grit has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel.”

Parents and guardians in Devon can find out if their child’s school is opening by signing up to free email alerts via DDC’s website.

These alerts will also include information regarding school bus routes and services.