New wildlife sound posts unveiled at Seaton Wetlands

Pictured with one of the new soundposts are (l to r) are Tim Dafforn (countryside team leader), Cllr Geoff Jung, Graham Godbeer and Doug Rudge. Picture EDDC Archant

Recordings help visitors to identify the different birds living on the reserve

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors to Seaton Wetlands can now hear the sound of local wildlife on demand.

Two new sound posts have been installed around the nature reserve, powered by solar energy.

The posts play commentary and wildlife sounds to help visitors learn more about the wetlands.

Currently, the post at Stafford Marsh has three Warblers bird calls and the Borrow Pit post has Kingfisher, Moorhen and Little Grebe.

As the seasons change, the sound recordings will be updated, so there will be a new set of sounds and information in the autumn.

The posts were funded by the East Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty's (AONB) sustainable development fund secured by Axe Vale and District Conservation Society.

Cllr Geoff Jung, EDDC's portfolio environment spokesman, said: "Our thanks to Axe Vale and District Conservation Society and East Devon AONB's sustainable development fund for making these sound posts possible.

"They bring an exciting new way for everyone to learn about wildlife and enrich their experience of nature."

Doug Rudge, of the Axe Vale and District Conservation Society, said: "These posts will help people to recognise wildlife sounds and they are especially good for people with visual impairment and for young children.

"We applied for the funding because we want to encourage visitors of all ages and abilities to explore this wonderful place and to experience the joys of getting closer to the nature that they see or hear.

"For example, the most popular bird on the wetlands is probably the Kingfisher, and the best way to see one is to recognise its call because they often announce their presence with a high pitched 'peep peep'"

Graham Godbeer, chaiman of East Devon AONB, said: "Funding was awarded for these sound posts because they offer an innovative way to introduce visitors of all ages to wildlife and provide a chance to hear bird songs which very few people hear. We are especially impressed with the benefit they provide to those with visual impairment.

"Our sustainable development fund is open to applications and funds are available for community projects."

For details of the Fund visit http://www.eastdevonaonb.org.uk/enhance/sustainable-development-fund or contact Pete Youngman on 01404 310012.

The sound posts were supplied by Black Box AV who provide specialist interpretation technology for visitor attractions around the UK.