NT live screening at The Beehive: A Midsummer Night's Dream
PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 October 2019
Manuel Harlan
'The course of true love never did run smooth.'
The National Theatre's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream in London will be captured live, and screened at the Beehive in Honiton on Friday, October 18.
The Bridge Theatre will become a forest - a dream world of flying fairies and moonlight revels, surrounded by a roving audience following the action on foot.
In Shakespeare's most famous romantic comedy, a feuding fairy King and Queen of the forest cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play.
As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives, leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations… with hilarious, but dark consequences.
The production stars Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Oliver Chris (Green Wing, NT Live: Young Marx), David Moorst (NT Live: Allelujah!) and Hammed Animashaun (The Barber Shop Chronicles) as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom.
The screening starts at 7pm and lasts about three hours.
Tickets are £15.30 for adults or £12.30 for students.
To book tickets visit the website or call the box office on 01404 384 050.
