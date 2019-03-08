Rare coastal plot for sale in Lyme Regis

The Chalet is situated close to the renowned Hix Oyster and Fish House overlooking Lyme Regis harbour. Picture Savills. Archant

Offers in excess of £500,000 invited for seafront site with stunning views across lyme Bay

The view from The Chalet site. Picture Savills. The view from The Chalet site. Picture Savills.

A plot of land commanding stunning views over Lyme Bay is up for sale for the first time in more than 65 years.

Offers in excess of £500,000 are being invited for the site set above Marine Parade at Lyme Regis.

It offers a rare opportunity to create a one-off coastal residence overlooking the Jurassic Coast.

The 0.3 acre plot houses an 800 sq ft, single storey residence, known as The Chalet, which is currently uninhabitable. The building has planning permission to be extended and could be reconfigured or, subject to the necessary consents, demolished and a new home erected in its place.

Chris Clifford, of Savills Exeter, is marketing the property and said: “Only very rarely do opportunities of this calibre come to the open market. With uninterrupted panoramic views over Lyme Regis Beach, the harbour and the historic Cobb, its setting is unrivalled in the area.”

The Chalet is now available to view and will be sold by informal tender at noon on Thursday April 25.

For further information, contact Savills in Exeter on 01392 455 733 or cclifford@savills.com