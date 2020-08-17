Advanced search

Witness appeal following reported assault in Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 14:45 17 August 2020

Lyme Regis Police Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Police are calling for witnesses following a reported assault in Lyme Regis town centre.

Officers were called at 4.54pm on Wednesday, August 12, to reports of an altercation involving two men and a woman outside The Volunteer Pub on Broad Street.

It is reported that one of the offenders threw a metal crow bar at one man before attempting to drive at him.

No serious injuries were sustained. No arrests have been made.

Police Constable Mike Rumsby, of Bridport police, said: “A full investigation is under way into this incident and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened and has not yet spoken to officers to please contact Dorset Police.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be continuing with their high visibility patrols and can be approached with any concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55200120079.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or call freephone 0800 555 111.

