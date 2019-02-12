Advanced search

Armed police called to Lyme Regis

PUBLISHED: 14:15 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 14 February 2019

Officers called to Broad Street shopping area

Armed police officers were called to the centre of Lyme Regis today (Thursday, February 14) after reports of a man with an offensive weapon.

At around 12.45pm they carried out an arrest of the man in Broad Street.

The 30-year-old was arrested on suspicion of threats to commit criminal damage.

He was further arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. He is currently assisting officers with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Jamie Halford, of Dorset Police, told The Herald “I would like to reassure members of the public that this was an operation involving a specific individual and at no stage was there believed to be any threat posed to the wider public.

“We are grateful to members of the public for any information received in relation to suspected criminal activity and will act on intelligence provided.

“Anyone with information can contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.”

