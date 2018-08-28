Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer Archant

33-year-old comes forward following an appeal for information

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers investigating a reported assault and a series of burglaries in the Bridport and Lyme Regis area over Christmas say a man has come forward.

The assault is reported to have occurred at Esso petrol station shop on East Road in Bridport at around 1.30am on Boxing Day

The reported burglaries are said to have occurred in Lyme Regis at the Ocean View Restaurant on Marine Parade, Boots and the Red Panda on Broad Street.

The alarm was also set off at nearby Arthur Fordham and Co but no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

A 33-year-old man has contacted officers after seeing the appeal for information and CCTV images and is assisting with the investigation.

A spokeswoman for Dorset Police said that no arrests have been made.