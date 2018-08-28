Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

PUBLISHED: 13:14 21 January 2019

Dorset police officer

Dorset police officer

Archant

33-year-old comes forward following an appeal for information

Officers investigating a reported assault and a series of burglaries in the Bridport and Lyme Regis area over Christmas say a man has come forward.

The assault is reported to have occurred at Esso petrol station shop on East Road in Bridport at around 1.30am on Boxing Day

The reported burglaries are said to have occurred in Lyme Regis at the Ocean View Restaurant on Marine Parade, Boots and the Red Panda on Broad Street.

The alarm was also set off at nearby Arthur Fordham and Co but no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

A 33-year-old man has contacted officers after seeing the appeal for information and CCTV images and is assisting with the investigation.

A spokeswoman for Dorset Police said that no arrests have been made.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Colyton students check out as chess tournament champs

The Colyton team receives the Mainstay Cup from Brian Aldwin, secretary of the chess league. Picture: CGS

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

Seaton Wetlands nominated for top award

The education centre at Seaton Wetlands. Picture: EDDC

Devon Air Ambulance to now fly until 2am seven days a week

The Devon Air Ambulance flying over Axminster. Picture: KEVIN DOE PHOTOGRAPHY

Most Read

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

#includeImage($article, 225)

Colyton students check out as chess tournament champs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Seaton Wetlands nominated for top award

#includeImage($article, 225)

Devon Air Ambulance to now fly until 2am seven days a week

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Man assisting police after Lyme burglaries

Dorset police officer

First Oxford place for a Holyrood student

Lauren Winch. Picture: Holyrood Academy

Honiton rugby referee set to hang up his whistle

Richard Steggall (right) receives a commemerative tankard to mark 20 years of being a rugby referee from the 2015 Devon Rugby Referee's Society (DRRS) president, Simon Lane (left). Picture DEVON RFU

Colyton students check out as chess tournament champs

The Colyton team receives the Mainstay Cup from Brian Aldwin, secretary of the chess league. Picture: CGS

Honiton RFC success, Honiton Town beaten and Axminster Town net point - a round-up of local rugby and football

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists