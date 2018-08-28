Police issue CCTV image of Lyme thefts suspect

The man police want to talk to about a series of burglaries in Lyme Regis. Picture Dorset Police Archant

Officers want to question this man over a series of burglaries during the Christmas period

Police officers investigating a series of burglaries in the Lyme Regis area over Christmas and an assault in Bridport have issued a CCTV image of the suspect.

At around 1.30am on Boxing Day the man bought a coffee via the night counter at the Esso petrol station shop on East Road, in Bridport. As a male member of staff opened the main door to hand over the coffee, the suspect barged in and attempted to get a refund. He then pushed the victim and became verbally aggressive.

Enquiries have established that the suspect took a taxi from the Cobb Gate car park in Lyme Regis and was dropped at the train station in Weymouth at around 2.30am the same day, having initially offered cash to be driven to Chelmsford. During the ride he asked to stop for a coffee at the petrol station where the assault took place.

The same suspect is believed to have been responsible for a series of burglaries and thefts of charity and tip jars from businesses in Lyme Regis.

At 11.40pm on Christmas Day around £450 in change and notes was taken from the till area at the Ocean View Restaurant on Marine Parade.

Sometime between 4pm on Monday, December 24, and 12.45pm on Boxing Day damage was caused to doors and windows of three businesses in Town Mill, Mill Lane.

Between 9.55pm and 10.05pm on Christmas Day an attempted burglary took place at Boots the Chemists, on Broad Street. A window of the store was smashed but nothing was stolen. At around the same time a break-in occurred at the Red Panda restaurant also on Broad Street. A tip jar was stolen.

A short time later the alarm was set off at nearby Arthur Fordham and Co. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

Police Community Support Investigator Luke White, of Bridport police, said: “We have been carrying out a large number of enquiries, including CCTV checks, and we believe the same man is responsible for these offences. I am now in a position to issue a CCTV image of this man and I would urge anyone who recognises him to please contact Dorset Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55180206183. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org