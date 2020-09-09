Official figures reveal no new deaths from coronavirus recorded across Devon and Cornwall

The latest figures from the ONS, relate to the week of August 22 and August 28, but were registered up to September 5, and show no deaths anywhere in Devon and Cornwall where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – 263 deaths were recorded in total across the two counties.

It is the second week in a row that Cornwall has not seen any new deaths recorded and is the 11th week in a row across Devon and Cornwall combine that the number of deaths has been in single figures, and the seventh week in a row where the number has been either zero, one, or two.

The Isles of Scilly has still yet to see a Covid-19 related death and the South Hams and North Devon have gone 14 weeks, Torridge 13 weeks, Torbay 12 weeks, Exeter and Teignbridge 11 weeks, Mid Devon six weeks, Plymouth five weeks, and Cornwall and East Devon two weeks and West Devon one week without a death being recorded.

Previous weeks have seen 1, 2, 1, 0, 1, 1, 2, 5, 1, 7, 10, 11, 15, 38, 44, 69, 84, 107, 89, 60, 16, and nine deaths registered.

In total, 575 deaths from coronavirus have been registered across Devon and Cornwall, with 306 in hospitals, 224 in care homes, 44 at home, and one in a hospice.

It is now six weeks since any care home death in Devon was registered – with two care home deaths in Cornwall in that period.

Of the deaths, 210 have been registered in Cornwall, 91 in Plymouth, 58 in Torbay, 50 in East Devon, 39 in Exeter, 33 in Teignbridge, 26 in North Devon, 20 in Torridge, 18 in Mid Devon, 18 in West Devon, 12 in the South Hams, and none in the Isles of Scilly.

The figures show in which local authority the deceased’s usual place of residence was.

For instance, if someone may have died in Derriford Hospital but lived in West Devon, while the death may have been registered in Plymouth, their death would be recorded in the mortality statistics for the ONS figures against West Devon.