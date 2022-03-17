Livestock collection point to open despite traffic concerns

The building to be used as the livestock collection market - Credit: EDDC

A livestock collection market is to open near Offwell despite fears that it will cause havoc on the nearby road.

It will make use of an empty building on Tower Road about one kilometre from the A35, and be run by the operators of the cattle market on Silver Street, Honiton who had to leave their former premises last month after being served notice by the owners.

The location of the livestock collection market - Credit: Google Maps

Local farmers will deliver livestock to the building on collection days with a pre-arranged price for their livestock having already been agreed. Later the same day the livestock will be collected and transported on, mainly to abattoirs.

In response to the proposal almost 90 letters of representation were sent to East Devon District Council (EDDC) with an even split of those in favour and against the plans.

Tower Road - Credit: Google Maps

One of the strongest objectors was Offwell Parish Council which is concerned about increased traffic on the narrow road and the lack of passing places.

Its representative at the meeting of East Devon District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, March 16 also claimed the market would lead to job losses because of harm to local businesses.

The collection centre will be used on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the majority of the 141 weekly trips expected on Mondays. Traffic could increase by up to 50 per cent during peak operating times.

Addressing the committee, Coly Valley councillor Helen Parr (Conservative) criticised the plans, describing them as ‘divisive’, and Cllr Olly Davey (Green Party, Exmouth Town) expressed concern about traffic on Monday mornings.

Councillor Philip Skinner (Conservative, Tale Vale), who is a farmer, argued that although the application wasn’t perfect, it should be approved. He said he had no knowledge of the cattle market causing problems when it was based in Honiton.

He said: “We must keep the rural environment and the farming communities working. It’s difficult enough in farming already and having a collection centre, I think is absolutely key and vital.”

Devon County Council, the highways authority, recommended approval subject to two new passing places being installed on Tower Road.

Highways England supported the plans, saying that the increase in traffic on Tower Road would be offset by the reduced traffic from the previous location in Honiton.

EDDC’s planning committee approved the application with 12 votes in favour and one abstention.