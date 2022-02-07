Fundraising efforts of youngsters up for award

Faber ran 5km across Dartmoor to raise money for Devon Air Ambulance shop in Honiton - Credit: Offwell primary School

Running, cycling and even having their hair cut off were among charity fundraisers staged by youngsters at an East Devon primary school.

Five students from Year 6 at Offwell Primary School are taking part in the Torbay Civic Awards this year, which recognise the volunteering efforts of young people.

Among them is Faber, a keen runner, who chose to support Devon Air Ambulance by completing a 5km run across Dartmoor.

"I know the Devon Air Ambulance saves lots of lives and, particularly if you are running in areas like Dartmoor, they can be the quickest means of rescue if you trip and fall," he said.

Faber completed his run in just over 30 minutes and has so far collected £210 which he has handed into the DAA shop in Honiton.

Saber running 5km across Dartmoor - Credit: Offwell Primary School

Clem is cycling for cats, intending to cycle more than 200km by the end of May in aid of the Cats Protection League.

"I love cats and I hope that every pound I raise will help many other cats find new homes and get another chance in life and be as loved as our cat, Mittens," he said.

Clem and his cat 'Mittens' cycling for cats protection league - Credit: Offwell Primary School

Hattie raised £240 by agreeing to have her very long hair all cut off.

The money raised was donated to The Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who lose their hair when undergoing chemotherapy.

And Abigail collected empty crisp packets which were sent off to The Iron Man, an organisation that converts the packaging to blankets for homeless people.

The Torbay Civic Awards were founded in 2005 by ex-primary teacher Karen Thomson.

Each child completes a range of community and citizenship activities in school and at home; takes part in active hobbies and outdoor adventures and, most importantly, adopts a cause or charity of their choice.

Lorna Legg, headteacher at Ofwell, said: “I’m proud of all the children’s achievements in rising to the challenge of the Torbay & Devon Civic Award and for being prepared to devote their personal time in support of charitable organisations.

"I am impressed by the growing organisational skills of our children, and the effort, enterprise and compassion they show in committing to this initiative."