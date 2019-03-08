High marks for Hawkchurch School

Pupils and staff at Hawkchurch School celebrate their Ofsted report. Picture Hawkchucrh C/E School Archant

Inspectors say pupils' work is effectively targeted at this 'amazing' school

An East Devon school, described as 'amazing', has been praised by OFSTED Inspectors.

Hawkchurch Church of England School has maintained its status as 'Good' and been commended for its leadership, work that is precisely matched to the pupils' needs and the supportive and safe environment.

The growing school, near Axminster, is part of the First Federation Academy Trust.

The inspector noted: "The leaders of the academy trust provide high-quality support and rigorous challenge, helping you to establish the right direction for the school. The wider opportunities provided by the academy trust enable teachers to work together to share effective practice, moderate standards and receive training."

The school has strong links with church and community and the report stated that it "is a friendly and welcoming place where everyone is treated with respect and consideration. Warm and effective relationships between pupils and staff help to promote high standards and enjoyment in learning. Pupils are known and cared for as individuals. This is what appeals to parents, who are delighted that their children attend this 'amazing' school.

"The atmosphere created by the head and staff and governors is extremely conducive to learning. Classrooms are bright and attractive, with pupils' work proudly displayed. Pupils say that teachers plan interesting work and they are very enthusiastic about all the school has to offer."

The inspector reported that the school has high expectations for all pupils and work is effectively targeted: "Plans for their provision are tightly focused on improving teaching to address their needs. Pupils are making stronger progress because of carefully targeted work and effective support."

Head of teaching and learning Jayne Vanstone said: "This report is a testament to the hard work of our staff, pupils, families and wider community. We enjoy tremendous support in the village and have a very effective PTFA.

"We won't be resting on our laurels and, pleasingly, have already identified and acted upon the two areas of improvement we need to make around reasoning skills in maths and understanding of complex text to increase comprehension in reading."

The school has recently benefitted from a new soft play and spiritual area, re-laid playground, upgraded outdoor provision and a vegetable and herb garden.

Mrs Vanstone added: "We have space available at the school in Nursery, and current Years 2, 3, 4 and 6. We have an amazing village setting with large grounds and are always open to showing prospective parents and children around."

The full OFSTED report can be found at http://www.hawkchurch-primary.devon.sch.uk/