Olympic star to help runners get in shape for women’s marathon

Five-time Olympian and European Championship gold medallist Jo Pavey. Picture: FORCE Archant

Honiton’s hero Olympian Jo Pavey is set to spearhead a programme to help runners get fit for the nation’s only marathon exclusively for women later this year.

The five-time Olympian and European Championship gold medallist will pass on coaching tips at the first in a series of seminars ahead of the Women Can race in East Devon on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Mum-of-two Jo, her husband and coach Gavin and race co-organiser Peg Wiseman will be talking to runners at 9.30am this Sunday (January 13) in Sidmouth – places are limited and must be booked in advance.

Co-organiser Pauline Beare said: “It’s a privilege to have Jo’s support for Women Can and I hope runners will benefit from hearing how Jo plans for her goals.”

This year marks the third Women Can event and it has a new format with three challenges, three start lines and one finish in Sidmouth. There will be full, half and quarter marathon options available, all predominantly off-road and taking in the countryside and coastline.

The 26.2-mile route will start and finish at Sidmouth Rugby Club, runners tackling the 13.1-mile option will set out from Tipton St John and quarter marathon entries will go off from Budleigh Salterton.

They will all start at 9am with the aim of creating a steady stream of finishers throughout the day at Sidmouth RFC’s Blackmore ground.

Five monthly seminars are planned between now and May with additional training runs one to two weeks after each of them to help runners implement what they have learned and prepare them for their chosen challenge.

The series will feature sessions on running gait and shoes, balance, co-ordination, how to tackle the hills on a course that takes in parts of the South West Coast Path, the Coleridge Link and the East Devon Way, eating and drinking on the run and what final preparations to make.

The whole programme costs £60 to include an I’m training for Women Can T-shirt. Individual seminars are £15 with no T-shirt.

For more, or to enter the full, half and quarter marathon, go to www.womencan.co.uk

Cheques made out to Women Can should be sent to Pauline Beare, 49 The Orchard, Otter Valley Park, Honiton, EX14 4PT along with a contact name, telephone number and email address for full details of each event including times and venues.

Email psbeare@hotmail.com for information on how to pay by bank transfer.

The organisers of Women Can have chosen FORCE as their primary charity for 2019.