Seaton foodbank's shelves are full

Seaton foodbank's logo Archant

Generous residents have ensured that Seaton Foodbank has a full larder.

Organisers say they have been 'overwhelmed' by the response to supply items from schools, clubs, societies and churches.

"We wholeheartedly thank them for filling our shelves," said Carol Plunkett, of Christians Together.

"The storehouse is full - enabling us to continue serving families and individuals living in Seaton and district who are experiencing food poverty."

During the past year Seaton Foodbank has supplied 14,082 meals to 478 adults and 197 children.

Mrs Plunkett said: "Sometimes it has been a struggle to supply them with enough food to give them three meals a day, but the wonderful people of Seaton have always donated enough, so we don't have to turn anyone away.

"Because of storage restrictions we are unable to give out fresh food, but over the past year, because of donations, we have been able to supply vouchers from our local butcher to families with children during school holidays.

"This is purely a discretionary gift depending on a family's need.

"Now that we are looking forward to Christmas we do ask for donations of advent calendars and other goodies to be donated before the end of November.

"This means children have the opportunity to start their calendar on December 1. Christmas goodies will be packed into special bags and given out the week before."

The foodbank is also urging individuals and organisations to complete 'reverse advent calendars' - which can be filled from day one with items of food or clothing to be given to the less fortunate that are struggling during the festive period.

Mrs Plunkett added: "So as we look towards the end of 2019 we thank our faithful volunteers, collecting food from the collection points, the volunteers who pack the food, who serve teas and coffees in the hall, who look after our service users, our supporters who keep our store full, who hold quiz nights and other events, who make sure our collection bins are full, ready for collection."

Donations of non-perishable food can be left at any of the churches in Seaton, Axmouth and Beer and in the bins in Tesco and Co-op supermarkets in Seaton.

Email foodbankseaton@gmail.com to take part or for more information.