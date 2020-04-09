Free digital book explains coronavirus to children

Coronavirus - a book for children now available free on line, illustrated by Axel Scheffler Archant

Devon county councillor Martin Shaw is recommending families should check out a free information book explaining coronavirus to children.

Axel Scheffler has illustrated the digital book for primary school age youngsters, free to read on screen or print out.

Published by Nosy Crow, and written by staff within the company, the book explains what the virus is and the measures taken to control it.

It has had expert input - Professor Graham Medley of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine acted as a consultant, and the company also had advice from two head teachers and a child psychologist.

The book answers key questions in simple language appropriate for five to nine-year-olds:

• What is the coronavirus?

• How do you catch the coronavirus?

• What happens if you catch the coronavirus?

• Why are people worried about catching the coronavirus?

• Is there a cure for the coronavirus?

• Why are some places we normally go to closed?

• What can I do to help?

• What’s going to happen next?

Announcing its publication on his website yesterday ( April 8) Cllr Shaw, who represents Seaton and Colyton, said the company wants ‘to make sure that this book is accessible to every child and family and it is offered free of charge’.

But they add: “However, we have suggested, at the back of the book, that families might make a donation to help our health service if they find the book useful: https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/

To see the book visit: https://nosycrowcoronavirus.s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/Coronavirus-ABookForChildren.pdf