Purple Bricks donates laptops to Seaton pupils
PUBLISHED: 07:01 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 05 May 2020
Archant
Online estate agents Purple Bricks has donated laptop computers to Seaton Primary School to support home learning during the lockdown.
They have been given to help under-privileged children to access online learning resources and keep in touch with teachers during the pandemic.
Purple Bricks local sales director Tom Greenacre said: “The laptops are for children who do not have access to one – to help them do their homework and support them with their home schooling.
“As I live in Seaton and my daughter attends Seaton Primary school, I wanted to ensure the children in my local community benefited from this initiative.”
Headteacher Nic George said: “This will help to enable the children to continue to make progress through the lockdown, access a range of resources and remain in touch with their teachers. The school is grateful to Tom Greenacre at Purple Bricks for this incredibly kind donation during this challenging time.”
