Latest ONS figures show one new coronavirus death in Devon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 June 2020

Daniel Clark

The South West coronavirus R rate has risen to 1.Picture: Ben Birchall

PA Wire/PA Images

Just one death was registered in the Devon County Council area relating to coronavirus in the latest figures provided by the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The figures, published on Tuesday (June 9), relate to all deaths that occurred between May 23 and May 29 but were registered up to June 6.

Across Devon and Cornwall 11 deaths, in which COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, were registered in that time period, down from 15 in the previous week.

Six of the deaths occurred in hospitals, with five in care homes, and none in any other setting.

Of the five care home deaths, none occurred in East Devon.

Exeter, the South Hams and West Devon have now gone two weeks without a death.

The figures show in which local authority the deceased’s usual place of residence was.

Across the whole of Devon, the six deaths registered this week is the lowest figure since the week ending March 20, the first week in which a coronavirus related death was recorded.

In total, 539 deaths from coronavirus have been registered across Devon and Cornwall, with 286 in hospitals, 212 in care homes, 40 at home, and one in a hospice.

Of the deaths, 44 have been registered in East Devon.

