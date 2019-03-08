Learn how to save a life at ambulance station's open day in Honiton

An open day will be held at Honiton Ambulance Station to give people the chance to get up and close with its fleet of lifesaving vehicles.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) paramedics will showcase their vehicles, equipment and skills at a special Open event in Honiton today (Sunday, September 15).

The event, which runs from 11am to 4pm, features frontline resources including rapid response cars, ambulance vehicles, and motorcycle response units.

Volunteer Community First Responders will be available to talk about their role within the Trust.

There will be sessions about how to do lifesaving and how to apply bandaging.

There will also be a bouncy castle, face painting, colouring, and hot and cold refreshments.

Richard Cockin, Operations Officer, said: "Weather permitting, this should be a fantastic family orientated time with plenty of hands-on opportunities for those that want to see the vehicles and equipment we use, all guided by our frontline ambulance staff."

The event will take place at Honiton Ambulance Station, Devonshire Road, Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton, EX14 1SD.

Parking is not available on site.