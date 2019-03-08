Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Learn how to save a life at ambulance station's open day in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 16:58 12 September 2019

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

An open day will be held at Honiton Ambulance Station to give people the chance to get up and close with its fleet of lifesaving vehicles.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) paramedics will showcase their vehicles, equipment and skills at a special Open event in Honiton today (Sunday, September 15).

The event, which runs from 11am to 4pm, features frontline resources including rapid response cars, ambulance vehicles, and motorcycle response units.

Volunteer Community First Responders will be available to talk about their role within the Trust.

There will be sessions about how to do lifesaving and how to apply bandaging.

There will also be a bouncy castle, face painting, colouring, and hot and cold refreshments.

Richard Cockin, Operations Officer, said: "Weather permitting, this should be a fantastic family orientated time with plenty of hands-on opportunities for those that want to see the vehicles and equipment we use, all guided by our frontline ambulance staff."

The event will take place at Honiton Ambulance Station, Devonshire Road, Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton, EX14 1SD.

Parking is not available on site.

Most Read

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Colyton Carnival Results 2019 - How did the entries fare?

Colyton Carnival 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Seniors’ Open success for Maggs, Crane and Stroud

Golf on a foggy day! Picture TERRY IFE

Offwell Rangers march on - Upottery win well -round-up of local league football

Honiton Otters edged out in close ecnounter with Cullompton 2nd XV

Honiton rugby. Ref mscsp 48 17TI 3845. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton Tuesday Mixed win for Sally Chapman and Paul Ritchie

Golf club and ball

Jobs to go at Axminster Carpet as firm announces ‘streamlining’ measures

Axminster Carpets factory
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists