Sparkling opening planned for new Ottery retirement complex

PUBLISHED: 10:13 25 September 2019

Tumbling Weir Court. Ref sho 38 19TI 0662. Picture: Terry Ife

Tumbling Weir Court. Ref sho 38 19TI 0662. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A new retirement development complex will open in Ottery next week.

The town's mayor, Councillor Roger Giles, will cut the ceremonial ribbon at Tumbling Weir Court on Thursday (October 3).

The sparkling opening, which will take place at the development on Mill Street from 11am until 3pm, will present an opportunity for people to take a closer look at the complex.

The facility has been built by McCarthy and Stone.

The firm's divisional marketing manager, Ciara Hilley, said: "Guests will be able to look around the stunning show complex which perfectly highlights the modern designs and luxurious surroundings that our homeowners can enjoy, and we look forward to demonstrating the enviable lifestyle on offer here."

Designed for the over 60s, Tumbling Weir Court will feature a shared lounge, which will be perfect for socialising with new neighbours.

A hotel-style guest suite will be available for visiting family and friends.

