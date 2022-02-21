Open days offer volunteering opportunities for all

A series of open days to get people volunteering in the local community is taking place in Honiton.

TRIP Community Transport’s Volunteer4All team will be on hand at the charity’s premises at 122, Honiton High Street, on Thursday February 24, Friday 25, Monday 28, and on Tuesday, March 1.

It is also an opportunity for community groups in need of volunteer support to find out more.

The open days are for anyone who has been thinking about volunteering but does not know where to start or is unsure what they would like to do. Some people may have a talent or interest they have not fully developed, and would like to put it to work in a way that will help their local community.

The team will help find the most suitable volunteering role, matching skills and availability with local groups who are looking for new helpers.

Volunteer4All can also help with general training, and with specific skills relating to different volunteer roles. The team will continue providing training and support, and if the role turns out not to be the right one, they can help explore other opportunities.

Volunteering can also help people back into employment, by teaching new skills and developing their existing knowledge and experience.

TRIP’s deputy manager Sharon Thorne said: “The scheme is open to anyone around in East Devon looking to volunteer or get into work after the pandemic. We are here to help with advice, and even things like form-filling to help anyone who needs it.”

Volunteer4All is a new service started by TRIP, which has its own army of volunteers. TRIP started out providing transport for the local community, taking people to medical appointments, shopping trips, social events and outings. More recently it has expanded into providing a befriending scheme for people who are lonely and isolated, and helping them form their own friendships and support networks in their communities.

Anyone wanting to find out more about TRIP is invited to drop in at 122 Honiton High Street between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. Appointments outside those hours are available by arrangement.