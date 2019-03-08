Open garden event for charity at Fenny Bridges near Honiton

Gardener Helen Brown. Picture: Brian Brown Brian Brown

A beautiful private garden full of late summer colour opens to the public for charity on Sunday, August 18.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Part of the garden. Picture: Helen Brown Part of the garden. Picture: Helen Brown

The grounds of Little Ash Bungalow at Fenny Bridges near Honiton are set in farmland, with lovely views across the surrounding countryside.

Helen Brown has developed the one and a half acre garden, a haven for wildlife, over the past 18 years. It has mixed tree, shrub and herbaceous borders, a pond and a natural stream, and a shady woodland area. Helen is a former finalist in the BBC Gardener's World Gardener of the Year competition.

She is holding the event as part of the National Gardens Scheme which raises money for charities such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Help the Hospices and Carers Trust. The garden will be open from 1pm until 5pm, and there will be hot drinks and plants for sale. Admission £4, children free, dogs welcome on a lead.