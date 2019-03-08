Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare Hospiscare

Do you love the thought of exploring other people's gardens? There is a rare chance to visit some beautiful ones in East Devon, in exchange for a small donation to Hospiscare

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Monmouth Cottage, Topsham. Picture: Hospiscare Monmouth Cottage, Topsham. Picture: Hospiscare

Some of east Devon's loveliest private gardens will be opening their gates to the public in aid of Hospiscare this summer.

Residents in Topsham, Axminster, Ottery St Mary, Whimple and Budleigh Salterton are among those who will be allowing people to come and admire their horticultural and landscaping skills, in exchange for a small donation to the charity.

Some of the gardens have rolling lawns, herbaceous borders, orchards and ponds, others are small courtyard or cottage-style gardens, with hanging baskets, planters and climbing or trailing plants. Some have a contemporary design; others have been kept in the traditional style for decades. Many of the owners will be offering plants for sale, and most will be serving tea, coffee and homemade cake. For full details of opening times, parking arrangements, wheelchair access, facilities and plant stalls, visit the brochure online here

Sunday, June 9: Three small town-house gardens in Topsham, all for £5.

South Cross House, Musbury. Picture; Hospiscare South Cross House, Musbury. Picture; Hospiscare

Sunday, June 16: Breach, Kilmington, near Axminster. A large, three-acre garden with orchard, pond, vegetable plots, shrubberies and several wild areas. Amount of donation not specified.

Four smaller gardens in Payhembury, all for £5.

Saturday June 22 and Sunday 23: Felsted, Budleigh Salterton. Professionally designed and landscaped to offer several different 'moods', including Mediterranean, cottage garden and wildflower meadow. Admission £3

Sunday June 23: Little Acre, Newton Poppleford. Mixed borders, old-fashioned roses and geraniums.

Higher Shapter Street, Topsham. Picture: Hospiscare Higher Shapter Street, Topsham. Picture: Hospiscare

South Cross House, Musbury, near Axminster. Four acres, with stunning views over the Axe Valley to Seaton Gap and Beer Head. Herbaceous borders, a cutting garden, a wild flower meadow, a variety of trees and a large pond. There is also a small vegetable garden, a greenhouse and

plenty of rabbits. Admission £3.50.

Saturday, June 29: Wychbury, Wiggaton, Ottery St Mary. Beautiful countryside views, lawn, flowerbeds, rockery with waterfall and pond. Plenty of seating areas. Donation amount not specified.

Saturday June 29 and Sunday 30: 1 Allergrove Cottages, Whimple. Lawns, herbaceous borders and wildlife pond. Admission £3

Sunday July 14: Three small cottage gardens in Topsham, all for £5. There is also a plant sale at Tea on the Quay.

Saturday, August 10: Topsham Allotments. More than 50 plots on view, some growing fruit and vegetables, others cultivated as urban gardens. Just £1 admission.