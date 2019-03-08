Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 June 2019

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare

Hospiscare

Do you love the thought of exploring other people's gardens? There is a rare chance to visit some beautiful ones in East Devon, in exchange for a small donation to Hospiscare

Monmouth Cottage, Topsham. Picture: HospiscareMonmouth Cottage, Topsham. Picture: Hospiscare

Some of east Devon's loveliest private gardens will be opening their gates to the public in aid of Hospiscare this summer.

Residents in Topsham, Axminster, Ottery St Mary, Whimple and Budleigh Salterton are among those who will be allowing people to come and admire their horticultural and landscaping skills, in exchange for a small donation to the charity.

Some of the gardens have rolling lawns, herbaceous borders, orchards and ponds, others are small courtyard or cottage-style gardens, with hanging baskets, planters and climbing or trailing plants. Some have a contemporary design; others have been kept in the traditional style for decades. Many of the owners will be offering plants for sale, and most will be serving tea, coffee and homemade cake. For full details of opening times, parking arrangements, wheelchair access, facilities and plant stalls, visit the brochure online here

Sunday, June 9: Three small town-house gardens in Topsham, all for £5.

South Cross House, Musbury. Picture; HospiscareSouth Cross House, Musbury. Picture; Hospiscare

Sunday, June 16: Breach, Kilmington, near Axminster. A large, three-acre garden with orchard, pond, vegetable plots, shrubberies and several wild areas. Amount of donation not specified.

Four smaller gardens in Payhembury, all for £5.

Saturday June 22 and Sunday 23: Felsted, Budleigh Salterton. Professionally designed and landscaped to offer several different 'moods', including Mediterranean, cottage garden and wildflower meadow. Admission £3

Sunday June 23: Little Acre, Newton Poppleford. Mixed borders, old-fashioned roses and geraniums.

Higher Shapter Street, Topsham. Picture: HospiscareHigher Shapter Street, Topsham. Picture: Hospiscare

South Cross House, Musbury, near Axminster. Four acres, with stunning views over the Axe Valley to Seaton Gap and Beer Head. Herbaceous borders, a cutting garden, a wild flower meadow, a variety of trees and a large pond. There is also a small vegetable garden, a greenhouse and

plenty of rabbits. Admission £3.50.

Saturday, June 29: Wychbury, Wiggaton, Ottery St Mary. Beautiful countryside views, lawn, flowerbeds, rockery with waterfall and pond. Plenty of seating areas. Donation amount not specified.

Saturday June 29 and Sunday 30: 1 Allergrove Cottages, Whimple. Lawns, herbaceous borders and wildlife pond. Admission £3

Sunday July 14: Three small cottage gardens in Topsham, all for £5. There is also a plant sale at Tea on the Quay.

Saturday, August 10: Topsham Allotments. More than 50 plots on view, some growing fruit and vegetables, others cultivated as urban gardens. Just £1 admission.

Most Read

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Man and child injured in three-vehicle collision on A30 involving lorry and campervan

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Man dies and six-year-old injured in A30 collision

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

SNEAK PEEK: New £150,000 eatery at Honiton garden centre will feature ‘living wall’ and coffee corners

James Trevett in the new eatery at Combe Garden Centre. Picture: Callum Lawton

Man and child injured in three-vehicle collision on A30 involving lorry and campervan

‘Noisy’ builders upset Seaton residents

Kate Baker (left) points towards the houses being built within feet of their boundary hedge, alongside neighbour Jackie Hamblem and husband Les Baker. Picture Chris Carson

Police investigate suspicious incident in Lyme Regis

Man dies and six-year-old injured in A30 collision

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Netball League’s summer season up and running

Ridge Roofing (previously known as JD Tyres) made a successful start to their Honiton Netball League summer season with a 45-22 win over Cranbrook White Arrows. Picture HONITON NETBALL LEAGUE

Honiton Treble Six Trophy triumph for Cathy and Max

Treble Six winners at Honiton, Cathy Pawley and Max Pipe. Picture: HONITON GOLF CLUB

Cranbrook cyclists in Fairmile TT one-two

A member of CS Dynamo of Exmouth in action. Picture CSD

New lease of life for East Devon verges

Revitalising Devon's verges. Picture DCC

Hospiscare Open Gardens 2019 in East Devon

Breach, Kilmington. Picture: Hospiscare
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists