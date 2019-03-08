Advanced search

Open Gardens and cream teas in Whitchurch Canonicorum

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 July 2019

The Sensory Garden. Ref shs 33 18TI 0280. Picture: Terry Ife

The Sensory Garden. Ref shs 33 18TI 0280. Picture: Terry Ife

An Open Gardens event takes place at Whitchurch Canonicorum on Sunday, July 21.

The gardens are open from 12.00 until 5pm and some have sculptures to enjoy, as well as the flowers and trees.

Cream teas will be available as well as bacon butties and other refreshments. There will also be arts and crafts in the church.

Admission to the Open Gardens is £6. The event will be followed by songs of praise in the church at 5.30pm.

