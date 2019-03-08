Open Gardens and cream teas in Whitchurch Canonicorum

The Sensory Garden. Ref shs 33 18TI 0280. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

An Open Gardens event takes place at Whitchurch Canonicorum on Sunday, July 21.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The gardens are open from 12.00 until 5pm and some have sculptures to enjoy, as well as the flowers and trees.

Cream teas will be available as well as bacon butties and other refreshments. There will also be arts and crafts in the church.

Admission to the Open Gardens is £6. The event will be followed by songs of praise in the church at 5.30pm.