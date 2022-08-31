Colyton artists welcome the community at Open Studios event

Bringing art and crafts into the local community is the focus of this year’s Devon Open Studios event from Saturday, September 10 until Sunday 25 at Umborne Bridge Studio in Colyton. The four artists have invited the public to join in by learning how to create a nature journal, watching a demonstration, participating in a workshop, or simply having a go at some drawing. They will also have their own art for sale.

Hesta Singlewood, Alex Boon and Anna Brewster have joined expert stained-glass maker Ann Pengelly for this year’s event after their well-received 2021 debut. All four have a particular focus on nature, capturing local landscapes, flora, and fauna in their own style and different media.

Ink and watercolour artist Anna Brewster said: “All four of us believe strongly that art should be available for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s as affordable art for their home or, better still, making their own art.

“We want to encourage and support people to give art a try – especially anyone who thinks they can’t draw!”

One of Alex Boon's pieces of art - Credit: Contributed

Alex Boon is best known for his nature journals describing the exploration and observation of local wild spaces, such as the Undercliffs reserve, Seaton Wetlands, and Holyford Woods.

He said: “I’m really excited to share my work with the local community and visitors at the Devon Open Studios event.

“I will be running nature journaling workshops and demos suitable for anybody who’d like to learn how to get involved in this rewarding artistic hobby.”

Hesta Singlewood - Credit: Contributed

Hesta Singlewood is a folk artist and crafter who embraces the seasons to provide inspiration for her paintings and loves being a part of the Colyton community.

Ann Pengelly’s stained-glass creations and restorations have graced many private homes and public spaces. She also teaches her traditional and beautiful craft, and will be running demos during Open Studios.

Stained glass by Ann Pengelly - Credit: Contributed

The four artists will be showcasing their work at Umborne Bridge Studio, Unit 1, Dolphin Street, Colyton, EX24 6LU, a short walk from the tram stop and local shops.

Opening hours are 10am until 4pm every day from 10-25 September. Dogs and children welcome. Accessible with ramp. Parking available on site.