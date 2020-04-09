East Devon opticians to support vulnerable patients during coronavirus crisis

The Bennett and Rogers opticians in Seaton. Picture: Bennett and Rogers Archant

Independent opticians across East Devon have extended their services to support vulnerable people in the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff at Bennett and Rogers Opticians, with practices in Axminster, Seaton, Budleigh and Sidmouth, are delivering spectacles to those in need.

This includes older members of the community and high-risk patients, who are unable to collect in-store due to the lockdown.

Practice staff will travel free of charge to the door of patients, even delivering contact lenses and solution to those in self-isolation.

Patients who require an emergency pair of glasses will be able to visit the Bennett and Rogers website and select a replacement pair that will be delivered to their door.

For more information on how Bennett and Rogers can help, call the Axminster practice on 01297 35051, Budleigh on 01395 443112, Sidmouth on 01395 577337 and Seaton on 01297 20480.