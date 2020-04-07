Melplash Agricultural Show cancelled

Cattle judging at The Melplash Show. Picture Mark Margetts Mark Margetts Photography Ltd

The Melplash Agricultural Show - one of the area’ s biggest summer attractions, attended by thousands of visitors - has been cancelled.

As coronavirus grips the country the board of directors has today (Tuesday, April 7) decided to call off the event due to take place at Bridport on Thursday, August 27.

President, Nigel Jones said: “It goes without saying that whilst everyone’s personal safety is the primary consideration, we have also considered the pressure that this situation is putting on both business and personal finances, together with concerns over the likely recovery of local tourism, the latter of which is of course vital to our visitor numbers.

“The financial and safety implications of organising a show and then cancelling at the last minute compared with cancelling much earlier were also a serious consideration.

“Following a detailed review of all these issues, we all agreed that cancelling the 2020 Melplash Show was the correct and most responsible decision.”

Now the society says it is totally focused on supporting the local farming and rural community.

Although not running the event this year, the directors are extremely keen to ensure that other society activities go ahead.

They plan to reschedule the gardens and allotments competition, the farms and flocks’ competitions and the young farmers’ stock judging which were due to take place during June and July.

The annual hedgelaying and ploughing match is still scheduled to run on Sunday, September 27.

The society’s bursary scheme that offers grants to local students aged 17 years and over who are planning to pursue courses in subjects connected to agriculture, will continue. The application form is available to download from www.discoverfarming.co.uk/bursary/

Closing date for applicants is July 1.

It is also hoped to continue the ‘discover farming’ classroom for schools on-line.

The show office is currently closed and the team are working from home. Communication to the society should be made by email office@melplashshow.co.uk or via the website: www.melplashshow.co.uk

* The Melplash Show is one of the South West’s premier agricultural exhibitions packed full of exhibits including livestock, horses, homecrafts and horticulture. There are more than 400 trade stands selling everything from locally produced food to tractors.