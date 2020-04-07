Advanced search

Melplash Agricultural Show cancelled

PUBLISHED: 15:03 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:25 07 April 2020

Cattle judging at The Melplash Show. Picture Mark Margetts

Cattle judging at The Melplash Show. Picture Mark Margetts

Mark Margetts Photography Ltd

The Melplash Agricultural Show - one of the area’ s biggest summer attractions, attended by thousands of visitors - has been cancelled.

As coronavirus grips the country the board of directors has today (Tuesday, April 7) decided to call off the event due to take place at Bridport on Thursday, August 27.

President, Nigel Jones said: “It goes without saying that whilst everyone’s personal safety is the primary consideration, we have also considered the pressure that this situation is putting on both business and personal finances, together with concerns over the likely recovery of local tourism, the latter of which is of course vital to our visitor numbers.

“The financial and safety implications of organising a show and then cancelling at the last minute compared with cancelling much earlier were also a serious consideration.

“Following a detailed review of all these issues, we all agreed that cancelling the 2020 Melplash Show was the correct and most responsible decision.”

Now the society says it is totally focused on supporting the local farming and rural community.

Although not running the event this year, the directors are extremely keen to ensure that other society activities go ahead.

They plan to reschedule the gardens and allotments competition, the farms and flocks’ competitions and the young farmers’ stock judging which were due to take place during June and July.

The annual hedgelaying and ploughing match is still scheduled to run on Sunday, September 27.

The society’s bursary scheme that offers grants to local students aged 17 years and over who are planning to pursue courses in subjects connected to agriculture, will continue. The application form is available to download from www.discoverfarming.co.uk/bursary/  

Closing date for applicants is July 1.

It is also hoped to continue the ‘discover farming’ classroom for schools on-line.

The show office is currently closed and the team are working from home. Communication to the society should be made by email office@melplashshow.co.uk or via the website: www.melplashshow.co.uk

* The Melplash Show is one of the South West’s premier agricultural exhibitions packed full of exhibits including livestock, horses, homecrafts and horticulture. There are more than 400 trade stands selling everything from locally produced food to tractors.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7887 Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Huge support for Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

The nine areas covered by Seaton Coronavirus Community Group

More than 1,500 small business grant applications made in East Devon

Blackdown House, East Devon District Council's Honiton headquarters. Picture: Dan WIlkins

STREWTH! Kookaburra lands in Membury

The kookaburra resting on a fence in Musbury. Picture: Daniel Lazar

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus Community Lifelines in Axminster

Axminster Ref mha 13 20TI 7887 Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Melplash Agricultural Show cancelled

Cattle judging at The Melplash Show. Picture Mark Margetts

Cranbrook man struck down with suspected killer Covid-19 virus warns others not to be complacent during pandemic

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Axe Cliff Golf Club and yours truly – a look at the golfing times of Dave Bruce

Dave Bruce (left) together with Caroline Bond and Dave Morgan at the 2018 Axe Cliff captain’s Drive-In meeting. The 2020 Drive-In became an early casualty of the Covid-19 crisis.

Honiton martial arts club ‘doing their bit’ to lift the mood

Muay Thai champion, John Wayne Parr, who hotsed a lesson on Zoom for members of the Honiton-based Twin Tigers Boxing and Martial Arts Club. Picture: PAUL QUICK
Drive 24