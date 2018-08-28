Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

PUBLISHED: 08:01 02 February 2019

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

Archant

Sri Lankan food will be served at The Guildhall, along with live music

An evening of exotic food and live music is being planned to raise vital funds for Axminster counselling service Arc.

Three independent businesses are organising a Sri Lankan feast and hope to donate £7,000 to the charity.

The event is being arranged by South Street traders Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), Laurence Norman and Pippa Galvin from Allendale Dry Cleaners, West Country Higgler and Little Bits of Lovely, respectively.

The meal, with live music, a raffle and an auction, will take place in Axminster Guildhall from 5.30pm on Sunday March 24,

Arc provides a free counselling service for Axminster Medical Practice patients. It helps people facing bereavement, family crisis or life changing or threatening diagnoses.

Nana said: “Arc is an incredible charity and Axminster is lucky to have it! We need to ensure Arc’s survival. Without Arc, patients would face a long waiting time at a time when they need help the most.“

Tickets are £25 available from the three businesses. For further information call 07984005672.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates

Honiton has received a dusting of snow. Picture: Lydia Catling.

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Green light for Axminster’s urban extension

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Car overturns on A35 near Honiton

Police slow sign

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

East Devon school announces closure due to snow – latest updates

Honiton has received a dusting of snow. Picture: Lydia Catling.

Cash boost for East Devon railway line

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: CHRIS CARSON

Green light for Axminster’s urban extension

The draft masterplan showing what the centre of the new development could look like. Picture EDDC

Car overturns on A35 near Honiton

Police slow sign

Honiton rugby club abandons training after children end up covered in dog poo

A training session was cancelled after young rugby players were covered in poo. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean

All a-buzz at The Beehive

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8124. Picture: Terry Ife

Devon’s roads set to freeze again tonight

Snowy scenes in and around Honiton. Ref mhh 05 19TI 8906. Picture: Terry Ife

Taunton Races launch busy February with Monday meeting

Horse racing generic picture

French at the double as Seaton Town net important win

mhsp Seaton Town v Topsham (27). Picture: Sarah McCabe
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists