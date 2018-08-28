Exotic feast will aid Axminster charity

Laurence Norman, Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), and Pippa Galvin Picture Suzie McFadzean Archant

Sri Lankan food will be served at The Guildhall, along with live music

An evening of exotic food and live music is being planned to raise vital funds for Axminster counselling service Arc.

Three independent businesses are organising a Sri Lankan feast and hope to donate £7,000 to the charity.

The event is being arranged by South Street traders Gayanath Nanayakkara (Nana), Laurence Norman and Pippa Galvin from Allendale Dry Cleaners, West Country Higgler and Little Bits of Lovely, respectively.

The meal, with live music, a raffle and an auction, will take place in Axminster Guildhall from 5.30pm on Sunday March 24,

Arc provides a free counselling service for Axminster Medical Practice patients. It helps people facing bereavement, family crisis or life changing or threatening diagnoses.

Nana said: “Arc is an incredible charity and Axminster is lucky to have it! We need to ensure Arc’s survival. Without Arc, patients would face a long waiting time at a time when they need help the most.“

Tickets are £25 available from the three businesses. For further information call 07984005672.