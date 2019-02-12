Organisers of Honiton 55+ centre dispel rumours of its impending closure
PUBLISHED: 10:32 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 18 February 2019
Archant
Rumours that a Honiton day care centre is closing have been quashed by organisers.
John Zarczynski said murmurs of its closure had only been circulating because another service which used the same venue folded.
Mr Zarczynski said: “An organisation called Special Needs Action Group used the centre on a Wednesday, but that has now closed down.
“Rumours then started that the 55+ was closing - this is not true.
“We are still going strong and look forward to providing continued vital service to Honiton’s senior citizens and most vulnerable for years to come.”
The 55+ Centre was launched in 2015 by Mr Zarczynski and former deputy mayor Jackie Wadsworth.
The service continues to operate at St Michael’s Centre in Orchard Way.
Mr Zarczynski added: “We are looking at taking on the Wednesday. At the moment, we operate on Monday, Thursday and Friday.”
