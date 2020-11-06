Other scores from around the football pitches - Kitty grabs three
PUBLISHED: 04:03 06 November 2020
Archant
Other scores from around the football pitches - Kitty grabs three
Kitty Deem-Stone scored a hat-trick, Louise Wyatt bagged two and there were goals for Fen Barson and Lauren Struszczak, as Axminster Town Ladies defeated Bradninch 7-0 at Tiger Way on Sunday.
Tom Vincent was the hero for Beer Albion Reserves, scoring four goals in the 10-1 destruction of Honiton Town Reserves and showing he is a man of many talents by completing the game with a short stint as goalkeeper.
It was a result that ensures Beer maintain their 100% record in Division 1 East of the Joma Devon & Exeter Football League, sitting four points behind leaders Exmouth Rovers with two games in hand.
A goal from Josh Cann proved a consolation for Dunkeswell Rovers, as they went down to a 4-1 defeat at home to Teignmouth Rovers. Axminster Town Reserves edged out Cranbrook 4-3 in a thrilling game, Millwey Rise won 3-2 at home to Bishop Blaize and Seaton Town Reserves won 7-2 at Dawlish United.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.