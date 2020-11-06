Other scores from around the football pitches - Kitty grabs three

Kitty Deem-Stone scored a hat-trick, Louise Wyatt bagged two and there were goals for Fen Barson and Lauren Struszczak, as Axminster Town Ladies defeated Bradninch 7-0 at Tiger Way on Sunday.

Tom Vincent was the hero for Beer Albion Reserves, scoring four goals in the 10-1 destruction of Honiton Town Reserves and showing he is a man of many talents by completing the game with a short stint as goalkeeper.

It was a result that ensures Beer maintain their 100% record in Division 1 East of the Joma Devon & Exeter Football League, sitting four points behind leaders Exmouth Rovers with two games in hand.

A goal from Josh Cann proved a consolation for Dunkeswell Rovers, as they went down to a 4-1 defeat at home to Teignmouth Rovers. Axminster Town Reserves edged out Cranbrook 4-3 in a thrilling game, Millwey Rise won 3-2 at home to Bishop Blaize and Seaton Town Reserves won 7-2 at Dawlish United.