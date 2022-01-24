Otter Valley Rotary raise funds for local charities over Christmas

Otter Valley Rotary has donated over £3000 to local charities and organisations over Christmas.

Santa in his grotto at Millwater SEN School. - Credit: Caroline Thornton

Thanks to the generosity of local people at Otter Valley Rotary Christmas Collection, at Tesco Honiton, Sainsbury's Ottery and McColls West Hill, every child was presented Christmas presents for every child at Millwater SEN school, and Santa visited the school to give each child their gift.

Parental Minds, a Honiton based charity received £1000. They give support to families who are struggling with their mental health. Honiton Food Bank received a donation of £250 for their much-used service. Nine ladies in a women's refuge in Devon received gifts this year. We also gave much-needed funds to the Cranbrook mother and toddler group.

Peter Bennett presented a cheque to volunteers from Parental Minds. - Credit: Caroline Thornton

Christmas gifts were provided for children at the Cranbrook Festival.

If your group, charity or school need funds please send an application to Club Secretary via the contact page on Otter Valley Rotary website.