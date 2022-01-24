News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Midweek Herald > News

Otter Valley Rotary raise funds for local charities over Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 9:32 AM January 24, 2022
Updated: 9:40 AM January 24, 2022
honiton

Mike Huxtable presented a cheque of £250 to Honiton Food Bank. - Credit: Caroline Thornton

Otter Valley Rotary has donated over £3000 to local charities and organisations over Christmas.

honiton

Santa in his grotto at Millwater SEN School. - Credit: Caroline Thornton

Thanks to the generosity of local people at Otter Valley Rotary Christmas Collection, at Tesco Honiton, Sainsbury's Ottery and McColls West Hill, every child was presented Christmas presents for every child at Millwater SEN school, and Santa visited the school to give each child their gift. 

Parental Minds, a Honiton based charity received £1000. They give support to families who are struggling with their mental health. Honiton Food Bank received a donation of £250 for their much-used service. Nine ladies in a women's refuge in Devon received gifts this year. We also gave much-needed funds to the Cranbrook mother and toddler group. 

honiton

Peter Bennett presented a cheque to volunteers from Parental Minds. - Credit: Caroline Thornton

Christmas gifts were provided for children at the Cranbrook Festival.

If your group, charity or school need funds please send an application to Club Secretary via the contact page on Otter Valley Rotary website.

East Devon News
Honiton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

peco beer

Devon model railway manufacturer expands factory space to keep up with...

Adam Manning

Author Picture Icon
Great Jackleigh Farm Wyke GSV

Campsite bid for farm to boost business

Paul Jones

person
baby Indigo Hawkchurch

Mum-to-be's relaxing holiday ends in baby being delivered at Devon resort

Paul Jones

person
Honiton Town Council

Dramatic departure of six Honiton councillors after council tax vote

Philippa Davies

person