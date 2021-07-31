Published: 5:00 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 11:48 PM July 31, 2021

William West, aged 10, completed his BookTrack challenge with Ottery St Mary Library on Saturday, July 24.

At the same time he also completed his Summer Reading Challenge, so the library team were delighted to be able to present William with his Gold BookTrack badge and certificate at the same time as presenting him with his Summer Reading Challenge medal and certificate.

This is the second time that William has completed BookTrack so he’s read more than 200 books!

William says of his reading adventure: “Reading has meant imagination and adventure.” He said that he has particularly enjoyed the following authors: David Wallliams (he finds these books imaginative), Adam Blade's Sea Quest and Beast Quest books (“these are adventurous”) and Liz Pichon’s Tom Gates books (“these are funny and have had his in stitches”).