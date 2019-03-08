Advanced search

Ottery farmer joins climate change protest

PUBLISHED: 15:01 08 October 2019

Rith Hancock on her vegetable farm at Ottery St Mary.

Rith Hancock on her vegetable farm at Ottery St Mary.

Archant

An Ottery St Mary farmer joined thousands of Westcountry people taking part in climate change protests in London this week.

People from across the South West and the UK as a whole are converging on Westminster to blockade roads in the area.

The rebels are calling on the Government to 'tell the truth about the seriousness of the climate and ecological emergency' and to take meaningful action to tackle it.

Vegetable grower Ruth Hancock, from Ottery, said she was backing the Extinction Rebellion demonstrations to fight for food system change.

She said: "I'm doing what I can on my farm to work with nature and reduce impacts, but I can't do it alone.

"Our food system is broken, it serves neither good nutrition, nor planetary health.

"There are many ways of doing things differently, agroecology is the practice of farming so that people, and planetary care are put on an equal footing with the farmer making a decent living. "The Landworkers' Alliance is a small-scale union of food, fuel, and fibre producers, who are working together to promote these practices, to achieve good food security for all, and to re-localise our food, and other essential supplies.

"Agro business as usual is not an option, for many reasons. We need food system change, and we need food citizens to help us in this work.

"We all eat food though and the choices we make around that can have a massive impact on climate care, for good or ill."

The rebellion will be happening simultaneously in more than 60 countries around the world.

Extinction Rebellion is urging as many people as possible to attend, even if it's only for a day.

