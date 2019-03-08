Ottery Flower Club celebrates golden anniversary

Carol Bennett, Chairman of Ottery Flower Club celebrating their 50th anniversary with Area President Gill Casey and members of the committee. Ref sho 36 19TI 9386. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Members of the group, which was established in 1969, came together to enjoy afternoon tea at the Sidmouth Harbour Hotel and Spa on Wednesday, September 4.

Carol Bennett, Chairman of Ottery Flower Club celebrating their 50th anniversary with Area President Gill Casey and club members. Ref sho 36 19TI 9395. Picture: Terry Ife Carol Bennett, Chairman of Ottery Flower Club celebrating their 50th anniversary with Area President Gill Casey and club members. Ref sho 36 19TI 9395. Picture: Terry Ife

Among those who attended the group's 50th birthday celebrations were some of its founding members.

Karen Taverner, of Ottery Flower Club, said: "We meet every third Wednesday of the month at Ottery Primary School and have demonstrations each featuring different floral arrangements.

"At the end of the meeting those displays are raffled off for one lucky member to win.

"Other months we have workshops which is much more hands on and is open to all.

"We would love to encourage some more green-fingered young people, who are interested in forestry and flowers, to join too."

Visitors can pay £6 to try out a session.

Email karen.taverner@outlook.com for more information.