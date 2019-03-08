Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Ottery Flower Club celebrates golden anniversary

PUBLISHED: 15:00 13 September 2019

Carol Bennett, Chairman of Ottery Flower Club celebrating their 50th anniversary with Area President Gill Casey and members of the committee. Ref sho 36 19TI 9386. Picture: Terry Ife

Carol Bennett, Chairman of Ottery Flower Club celebrating their 50th anniversary with Area President Gill Casey and members of the committee. Ref sho 36 19TI 9386. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Members of the group, which was established in 1969, came together to enjoy afternoon tea at the Sidmouth Harbour Hotel and Spa on Wednesday, September 4.

Carol Bennett, Chairman of Ottery Flower Club celebrating their 50th anniversary with Area President Gill Casey and club members. Ref sho 36 19TI 9395. Picture: Terry IfeCarol Bennett, Chairman of Ottery Flower Club celebrating their 50th anniversary with Area President Gill Casey and club members. Ref sho 36 19TI 9395. Picture: Terry Ife

Among those who attended the group's 50th birthday celebrations were some of its founding members.

Karen Taverner, of Ottery Flower Club, said: "We meet every third Wednesday of the month at Ottery Primary School and have demonstrations each featuring different floral arrangements.

"At the end of the meeting those displays are raffled off for one lucky member to win.

"Other months we have workshops which is much more hands on and is open to all.

"We would love to encourage some more green-fingered young people, who are interested in forestry and flowers, to join too."

Visitors can pay £6 to try out a session.

Email karen.taverner@outlook.com for more information.

Most Read

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster Carnival 2019 - here’s what you need to know

Axminster Carnival 2018. Picture: Andrew Coley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Honiton stalwart one of three new faces co-opted onto town council

The Beehive. Ref mhh 02 19TI 8122. Picture: Terry Ife

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Exeter man arrested after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

The stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport.

New refill station set up at Honiton farm shop as business moo-ves towards greener future

Nicola Blackmore, of Bartlett's Farm, at the shop's new milk refill station. Picture: Callum Lawton

Axminster Carnival 2019 - here’s what you need to know

Axminster Carnival 2018. Picture: Andrew Coley

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Lyme Regis September medal win for Tony Harley

Golf club and ball

Tony Southgate of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Tony Southgate.

Ottery Flower Club celebrates golden anniversary

Carol Bennett, Chairman of Ottery Flower Club celebrating their 50th anniversary with Area President Gill Casey and members of the committee. Ref sho 36 19TI 9386. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Conservatives begin search for Sir Hugo Swire’s successor

Conservative Party. Picture: Conservative Party

Devon County Council faces £28million budget shortfall, prompting fears among councillors

Devon County Council's county hall. Picture: Daniel Clark
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists