Live national screening of Romeo and Juliet in Honiton

A scene from Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet with local dancer Sharol Mackenzie. Archant

Ottery St Mary dancer Sharol Mackenzie is set to appear in a live performance of Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet.

Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne's trademark storytelling, the country's brightest young dancing talent, including Ottery St Mary dancer Sharol Mackenzie, will be featuring in a live performance of Romeo and Juliet in January.

The performance will be broadcast live in cinemas across the country, including the Beehive in Honiton on January 10.

Matthew Bourne's contemporary re-imagining of the Shakespeare classic is set in 'The Verona Institute'.

It's a timeless story of forbidden love, repressed emotions and teenage discovery.

One of the talented ensemble dancers in the performance is Sharol Mackenzie, aged 23, from Ottery St Mary.

Whilst taking a break from her busy rehearsals, Sharol said: "I play Morgan who is a feisty, cheeky character. I was also one of the covers for Juliet."

Sharol's passion for dance started at a young age and she was inspired to follow her dreams by local teachers.

Sharol said: "I started dancing at pre-school in Swaziland and I never stopped.

"When I moved to Ottery in 2005, I joined East Devon Dance.

"My teachers Cassie Hill and Lucie Grace-Welmans pushed me to dance as best as I could and nurtured my love for performing."

"But it was when I joined a CAT scheme in Exeter at the age of 13 that I realised I could dance as a job. Meeting dancers and choreographers working in the industry inspired me to pursue a career in dance."

Sharol, an ex-pupil of The King's School, in Ottery St Mary, hopes to be an inspiration to young dancers in the area.

Sharol said: "Not everyone has been exposed to different forms of dance. So, I think the combination of making dance accessible as well as taking it directly to schools and local areas is key in inspiring people to participate."

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet will be filmed live at Sadler's Wells in London, especially for cinemas around the country.

It will be screened at The Beehive, in Honiton, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7.30pm. There is a special price for local dance students of £6.30, instead of £10.30 per ticket.

For tickets, call the Box Office on 01404 384050.