Open air cinema returns to Seaton

PUBLISHED: 11:59 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 01 September 2020

Seaton Open Air Cinema is set to return with a screening of ‘The Greatest Showman’.

The film will be shown in Cliff Field Gardens on Saturday, September 12, with gates opening at 6.30pm for an 8pm start.

Capacity is strictly limited to meet COVID-19 guidelines so tickets must be booked in advance by calling 07594 368 192 between 9am and 8pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7 for under 14s. No tickets will be available on the gate.

Food, drink and sweets will be available on site and the audience are encouraged to bring their own camping chairs or blankets.

Organisers says people should check the weather forecast and dress appropriately. The event will only be cancelled in the case of extreme weather conditions.

Event terms and conditions are available along with updates on the events facebook page @seatonoutdoorcinema and will be supplied with each ticket purchase.

“The noblest art is that of making others happy” - PT Barnum.

