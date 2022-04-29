News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fire destroys garden structures in Seaton

Philippa Davies

Published: 8:38 AM April 29, 2022
The FBU have reacted to the proposals. Picture: Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Devon and Somerset Fire and Resc

A fire broke out in outdoor garden structures in Seaton last night (Thursday, April 28). 

Fire crews from Seaton and Colyton were called out to the Scawell Lane area soon after 6.30pm and found large amounts of smoke billowing from the scene. They requested back-up and a third crew from Axminster was mobilised. 

They used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two thermal image cameras and a short extension ladder to tackle the fire, which had started in one of the garden structures and spread to three others. 

The fire destroyed three of the structures and left one partly damaged. It is thought to have been started accidentally and is not being treated as suspicious.  

person
person
Author Picture Icon
