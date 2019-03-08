Pop-up outdoor cinema is coming to Seaton

School of Rock to be screened at Seaton's Cliff Field Gardens. Picture STC Archant

A pop-up outdoor cinema is coming to Seaton.

The School of Rock movie will be screened at Cliff Field Gardens on Saturday August 10.

Outdoor cinema goers can take long their own blankets and chairs, enjoy live music and buy food and drinks on site.

The film beginning at 7.30pm.

Andrew Gwyn Davies, Seaton town councillor and organiser of the event, said: "Seaton has a brilliant community spirit and what better way to celebrate this than an outdoor cinema evening in the heart of the town.

"School of Rock is a great movie, guaranteed to make everyone laugh. We are looking forward to a fantastic night out."

Tickets need to be booked in advance and cost £10 for adults, £7 for children (12 and under) and are available via the website at https://seatonschoolofrock.brownpapertickets.com

A booking fee applies.