Devon schools praised for getting pupils back to class

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 October 2020

Daniel clark lOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTER

Attendance levels of pupils in Devon’s schools are at just over 90 per cent.

Cllr James McInnes, Devon County Council cabinet member for schools, told a full council meeting that currently 90.4 per cent of pupils are attending school in the county – compared to annual average in normal circumstances for attendance which was 95.2 per cent.

He said that there were six schools who, following Public Health England advice, have had to close to certain year groups or have self-isolated ‘bubbles’ of children.

All groups currently self-isolating were expected be back in school by October 6. Cllr McInnes also revealed that there are currently there are 244 teachers not at work in the county – although this could be for any reason.

He added: “The teachers have been enthusiastic about getting kids back and a lot of work has been done to make a school Covid-secure. To have over 90 per cent attendance is brilliant.”

