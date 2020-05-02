Advanced search

Overturned car closes westbound lane of A30 near Honiton

PUBLISHED: 10:05 02 May 2020

Police road closed sign.

Police road closed sign.

Archant

A road traffic collision on the A30 near Honiton is being investigated after a car overturned.

The A30 westbound between the A375 SIdmouth Road and B3177 Fenny Bridges is currently closed due to the incident on Saturday (May 2).

Accident Investigaton work is taking place.

According to police, the road was been blocked since 5.30am.

Officers say traffic is coping well.

Updates as we have them.

