Overturned vehicle on Farway Hill

PUBLISHED: 09:33 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:53 21 January 2020

Police slow sign

Police slow sign

A vehicle overturned on Farway Hill on Tuesday (January 21) causing slow traffic.

Police say the incident took place at at around 8.40am on Farway Hill near the turning for Putts Corner.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said a car was on its side.

The driver is believed the have escaped injury and recovery of the vehicle is being arranged.

Traffic is partially blocked in both directions.

Updates as we have them.

