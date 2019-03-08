Owners of new restaurant in Honiton say it will serve 'proper' Indian food

Owners of Indian Cuisine, Koyes Uddin and Joynul Islam outside the restaurant in New Street. Ref mhh 25 19TI 6802. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The owners of a new Indian restaurant which has opened in Honiton say they hope to build a good rapport with residents in the town.

Indian Cuisine opened last night (Tuesday). The eaterie, in New Street, was formerly Istanbul Grill.

Co-owners Koyes Uddin and Joynul Islam said they want to get to know the community as they begin their operation in Honiton.

Mr Uddin said: "We hope that the service and the quality and quanitity of the food will see us stand out.

"A lot of people come to Honiton to eat, but they do not get proper Indian food."

Mr Uddin said the new opening could lead to the employment of local people.

Having been a chef for 20 years, Mr Uddin, who also worked for Unison, moved to Devon from Portsmouth.

Mr Islam has previously worked at food establishements in Ipswich.

Indian Cuisine is open seven days a week.

For more, check out www.indiancuisineonline.co.uk