East Devon author hits top ten with new thriller
PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 May 2020
Archant
An East Devon author has hit the top ten of Amazon’s bestsellers with his latest conspiracy thriller.
Red Desert is the work of Paddy Magrane and is the third thriller the Shute-based author has written following Disorder and Denial.
His newest book is available on audiobook service Audible and focuses on the life of a therapist at an isolation oil concession in Iraq but things go awry when he starts enquiring about a series of unexplained deaths.
The book was selected as Audible’s Crime and Thriller Pick of the Month for May.
Mr Magrane said: “The audiobook was about to go into production when the lockdown began and I honestly thought it would never happen, particularly after the Audible studio was forced to shut down.
“But the team then found Joe Jameson, a fantastic narrator who also happens to have a home studio. His narration is first class and I’m thrilled with the result – and the chart position.”
