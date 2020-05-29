Advanced search

East Devon author hits top ten with new thriller

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 May 2020

East Devon author Paddy Magrane who has reached the top ten with his new book Red Deser. Picture: Paddy Magrane

East Devon author Paddy Magrane who has reached the top ten with his new book Red Deser. Picture: Paddy Magrane

Archant

An East Devon author has hit the top ten of Amazon’s bestsellers with his latest conspiracy thriller.

East Devon author Paddy Magrane's lastest thriller Red Desert. Picture: Paddy MagraneEast Devon author Paddy Magrane's lastest thriller Red Desert. Picture: Paddy Magrane

Red Desert is the work of Paddy Magrane and is the third thriller the Shute-based author has written following Disorder and Denial.

His newest book is available on audiobook service Audible and focuses on the life of a therapist at an isolation oil concession in Iraq but things go awry when he starts enquiring about a series of unexplained deaths.

The book was selected as Audible’s Crime and Thriller Pick of the Month for May.

Mr Magrane said: “The audiobook was about to go into production when the lockdown began and I honestly thought it would never happen, particularly after the Audible studio was forced to shut down.

“But the team then found Joe Jameson, a fantastic narrator who also happens to have a home studio. His narration is first class and I’m thrilled with the result – and the chart position.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Midweek Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Axminster’s longest serving councillor Doug Hull has died

Former Axminster Mayor Douglass Hull who has died. Picture: Chris Carson

Honiton driver, 27, has died following A30 crash

Lyme Regis car parks and toilets set to re-open for bank holiday weekend

Picture By Terry Ife

Beauty spot thieves strike at Axminster

Trinity Hill Nature Resrve at Axminster. Picture supplied

East Devon public conveniences set to reopen

Washroom/Toilet Icons.

Latest from the Midweek Herald

East Devon author hits top ten with new thriller

East Devon author Paddy Magrane who has reached the top ten with his new book Red Deser. Picture: Paddy Magrane

Councillor apologises for swearing on live stream of meeting on YouTube

Councillor Tom Wright. Picture: LDRS

Tolchards Devon league 2019 – Matchday five returns from local sides

Action from the Kilmington versus Ipplepen meeting. Picture DANIEL STEVENS

Football back on June 17 - but no domestic cricket until August 1 - at the earliest

Cricket will not be back before August 1, at the earliest, but Premier League football retunrs on June 17. Picture; STEVE BIRLEY

Colyton woman’s 100-mile walking challenge

Jane Dauncy on her marathon trek for Christian Aid. .Picture: Sue Wilson
Drive 24