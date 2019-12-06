Lyme Art Society told to 'work with atmosphere'

Matthew Davison with his painting. Picture: LRAS Archant

Matthew Davison believes in audience participation in his demonstrations and Lyme Regis Art Society members were quick to take him up on it.

They asked him to paint 'A wintry-grey sea under a stormy sky at about 5 pm - with a sunset'.

He manfully got to work, talking members through every paint stroke, whilst filling in details of his fascinating life.

For a long time he was a film cameraman so observing and working with different light conditions is second nature to him.

His advice was: "Work with atmosphere and you will produce an atmospheric product."

During the meeting the prescribed picture gradually took shape as layer on layer of thin paint built up a sky to rival the actual stormy sunset outside the hall.

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays in The Woodmead Halls from 2pm to 4pm until the end of March.

Visitors and new members are always welcome.

For further details, go to https://www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk